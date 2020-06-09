Man with box cutter shot after scuffle with Philadelphia officer: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday night.
It happened around 4 p.m. on the 5400 block of North 6th Street in the city's Logan section.
Police say a man with a boxcutter got into a scuffle with a female officer.
That's when the officer shot the suspect in the leg.
Police say he is in stable condition at an area hospital.
The officer is being treated for an arm injury.
