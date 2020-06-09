Man with box cutter shot after scuffle with Philadelphia officer: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday night.It happened around 4 p.m. on the 5400 block of North 6th Street in the city's Logan section.Police say a man with a boxcutter got into a scuffle with a female officer.That's when the officer shot the suspect in the leg.Police say he is in stable condition at an area hospital.The officer is being treated for an arm injury.