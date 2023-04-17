Suspect accidentally shot with own gun during struggle with Philadelphia police

Police say officers were called to the scene after a 911 call reported a person with a gun.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An armed suspect was accidentally shot with his own gun during a struggle with Philadelphia police on Monday.

It happened around 4:14 p.m. on the 5600 block of North 20th Street in the city's Germantown section.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly found a man armed with a gun and two dogs shot.

A foot chase then ensued with the suspect, and at some point, investigators say the suspect's own gun fired during a struggle with police.

The suspect suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

