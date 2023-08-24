Robbery suspect wanted for attacking woman walking in Fairmount

The suspect punched the woman in the face and then poked her eyes with his fingers, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the robbery suspect who attacked a woman in the city's Fairmount neighborhood.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on August 14 on the 700 block of North Uber Street.

Police say a 28-year-old woman was walking on Uber Street when she was approached from behind and attacked by a man.

Investigators say the suspect was able to flee with the victim's cell phone.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.