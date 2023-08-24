WATCH LIVE

Robbery suspect wanted for attacking woman walking in Fairmount

The suspect punched the woman in the face and then poked her eyes with his fingers, according to police.

Thursday, August 24, 2023 6:04PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the robbery suspect who attacked a woman in the city's Fairmount neighborhood.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on August 14 on the 700 block of North Uber Street.

Police say a 28-year-old woman was walking on Uber Street when she was approached from behind and attacked by a man.

Philadelphia police searching for suspect who attacked woman on the 700 block of North Uber Street.

Investigators say the suspect was able to flee with the victim's cell phone.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

