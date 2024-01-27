Triple shooting leaves man dead in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Pentridge Street around 7:30 Friday evening.

That's where police say they found the three gunshot victims.

A 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A 55-year-old woman is now listed in stable condition and a 36-year-old man is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

