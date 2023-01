Man killed by hit-and-run driver while biking in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver while on a bike in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Sunday night.

It happened around 8:33 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Howard Street.

Police say a man in his 30s was on a bike when he was hit by a white box van.

The driver of the van fled northbound on Howard Street, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.