Kensington neighborhood fearful sinkhole will swallow their cars: 'The street is getting worse'

"A truck ran over this spot and then the ground sunk underneath the truck," recalled Randy Garcia who lives on Keim Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A sinkhole in Philadelphia's Kensington section has one neighborhood block fearful their vehicles will be swallowed.

In the 2400 block of Keim Street Monday morning, neighbors say a city vehicle was nearly consumed by the blacktop. A crater is now left behind.

"It's been a long time it's been like this," said Randy Garcia to Action News while speaking in Spanish.

"And today, a truck ran over this spot and then the ground sunk underneath the truck," Garcia continued. "The situation on the street is getting worse."

Walter Stinette agreed saying, "The street has always been messed up, rats everywhere. My basement (is) always flooded because of this street," said Stinette.

Neighbors say the road has been under repair for more than a year, and just six months ago the street was closed.

On Monday, a United States Postal Service truck was unable to move up and down the street, and the same with regular traffic, including vehicles supplying city services, like trash trucks.

The Philadelphia Streets Department said it is working on finding out more information about the issue.