Philadelphia murder suspect arrested after police chase, crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A murder suspect was arrested after leading Philadelphia police officers on a chase that ended in a crash Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Frankford and Levick streets in the city's Mayfair section.

"All I heard was the bang. Then when I came to look, I seen the guy running this direction and girl running that direction," said Richard Sanchez of A &A Auto Repair located on Frankford Avenue.

Police say it all began when officers spotted a gray sedan.

Sources tell Action News the vehicle is connected to the murder of a 19-year-old man back on August 6 on Bustleton Avenue and Fanshawe Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

Action News has learned a 20-year-old wanted in that murder was arrested following the pursuit on Monday.

"It was police from everywhere. I was like, 'What's going on?" said Edwin Garcia. "When I saw the car hit there, I said, 'What?' And then it hit another car, so I got my phone out right away and started recording."

Garcia captured the moments as the three occupants inside the car attempted to flee.

After running away, and not getting far, police say all three people were taken into custody.

Those involved, so desperate to get away, put the lives of other innocent people in danger.

The short chase ended when the car crashed into two other vehicles.

The family in one of the vehicles involved in this crash was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

"They were taken away in an ambulance, both cars, yeah, they were injured. There were kids in the car. There were kids in the car," said Sanchez.

It took hours for Philadelphia police to clear the scene.

The gray sedan was towed and will be held as part of the investigation.

The suspect arrested in connection with the homicide has not yet been identified.