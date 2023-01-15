Officer hospitalized after head-on crash in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police officer is in stable condition after a head-on crash Saturday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at 59th Street and Kingsessing Avenue.

The officer was driving westbound on Kingsessing when a driver of a Ford Taurus traveling eastbound on Kingsessing Avenue slammed into the patrol car.

Both the officer and the driver were taken to the hospital.

The condition of the driver is still unknown.

Police have not said if any charges would be filed.