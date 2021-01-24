crime

3 shot in SW Philly, man stabbed in Center City during weekend violence

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting and a stabbing in Center City are among the latest violent incidents under investigation by Philadelphia police on Sunday evening.

Police say a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the face and chest around 3 p.m. near 13th and Arch streets in Center City.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.

Around 2:30 p.m., police say three men were injured in a shooting on the 2700 block of South 65th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.



Police confirm a 20-year-old suffered a graze wound, a 19-year-old was shot in the knee and backside and a 20-year-old was shot in the chest. All three men are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

Officers are also investigating a shooting that left a 39-year-old man injured in North Philadelphia around 11:49 a.m. on the 2400 block of N. Reese Street. The man is currently listed in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder.

Around 3:49 a.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in the chest at Dauphin and Lambert streets. He is currently listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with these incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
