Woman gunned down while sitting inside her car in Feltonville

At least 28 shots were fired on the 500 block of East Loudon Street, according to Philadelphia police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was gunned down while sitting inside her vehicle on Monday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on the 500 block of East Loudon Street in the city's Feltonville neighborhood.

"Several bullets went through the front windshield and she was struck in the face, the neck, and the chest," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "She was slumped in the driver's seat of a Honda sedan that was parked along the curb."

At least 28 shots were fired, police said.

The woman, who was the registered owner of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Police say she does not live in this neighborhood. Investigators aren't sure if she was the intended target but say her vehicle was.

"Someone was tragically shot and killed. We have at least 100 people at this playground right across the street with 28 shots fired. We're very lucky that there are no additional shooting victims," said Small.

Jalaya Joyner is a team mom for her son's team the Olney Eagle. She says gunfire is a regular occurrence during football practice.

"I'm trembling right now just to think that this happened and my son's really practicing right here. I don't know, we got to do better," said Joyner of West Philadelphia.

Monday's shooting is just one block from Wyoming and D street where five people were shot last week during a vigil for a man who had been killed at the same location earlier this month.

Police do not have a motive at this time.

Investigators believe the shooters may have been traveling in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

