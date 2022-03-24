sports flash

The team will kick off their season at Citizens Bank Park on April 8 against the Oakland Athletics.
Philadelphia Phillies load up their lineup, but will it be enough?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Do you like 10-8 baseball games? How about 11-10? Get ready to see plenty of them this season in South Philadelphia. The Phillies' new-look lineup has plenty of pop.

MVP Bryce Harper returns. So does JT Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins.

The front office went out and got both Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber.

Castellanos is coming off his first All-Star campaign that saw him hit a season-high 34 home runs and drive in 100 runs.



Schwarber can hit 30 dingers and he's a lefty who will love that short porch out there in right field.

And with the DH in the National League this season, Joe Girardi will have an excess of power up and down the lineup. That's the good.



But what about the pitching? The Phils did address the bullpen a bit. Hector Neris is out. Corey Knebel and Jeurys Familia are in.

However, the Phillies ignored the rotation. They're banking on Aaron Nola looking more like his 2018 version when he finished third in the Cy Young Award voting and not like he looked last year when he had an ERA of 4.63.

The Phils are banking on Ranger Suarez to repeat the magic he had last season, and they've got their fingers crossed that Zach Eflin can stay healthy. Don't we say that every year?

The Phillies' home opener is set for April 8 against the Oakland Athletics.
