When will Bryce Harper return to Phillies' lineup? Here's what we know

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, who is recovering from a fractured left thumb, is scheduled to begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment Tuesday, it was announced.

Harper is expected to play with Triple-A Lehigh Valley through Saturday while they host Gwinnett for a six-game series, Lehigh said in a statement.

Harper is expected to take Sunday off and could possibly return to the Philadelphia lineup on Monday when the Phillies begin a series at Arizona.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper gestures toward his dugout after hitting a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Last week, Harper completed a 60-swing BP session at Citizens Bank Park. It was the first time he had swung a bat since his thumb was fractured by a pitch June 25.

The seven-time All-Star and two-time MVP is batting .318 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs this season.

