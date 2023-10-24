Philadelphia Phillies ticket prices drop before historic Game 7

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ticket prices to see the Phillies take on the Diamondbacks in the NLCS have fallen before a historic Game 7.

But, the prices were rising again as of Tuesday morning.

"Trying to get tickets man, it's Game 7. We want to really be there for hopefully punching our ticket to the World Series," said Ramiro Reinoso of Bucks County.

A trip to the dance is on the line Tuesday night in Game 7. It's a position that the Phillies have never been in in the history of the franchise.

"Hopefully bring it out with a win and start it off with 1-0 in Game 7s," said Tom Pugnetti of Hatboro.

This game is a first for the Phillies in the postseason. Tuesday's game marks the 21st time there's been a Game 7 in the League Championship Series since 1985. The 6abc data journalism team found that the stats favor Philadelphia. Sixty percent of the time the home teams walks away with a win.

But the ticket prices don't seem to reflect that. They have dropped.

Back on October 13, a cheap seat for this game was around $600. On Tuesday morning, the price dipped below $200 but has been rising since. According to Logitix, 75% of sales have happened Tuesday.

"I was actually surprised with the prices. I literally just bought my tickets this morning. I got mine for $300 a piece," said Eric Cola of Newtown Square.

While there has been a surprise with the prices, everyone has their theories.

"I think there was a lot of confidence that there was going to be a sweep, and now people are getting nervous so ticket prices go down," said Vic Crosier, of South Philadelphia.

The winner of Game 7 advances to the World Series to take on the Texas Rangers.