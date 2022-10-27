Victus Sports in King of Prussia makes bats for Bryce Harper, other stars playing in World Series

Batter UP! When Bryce Harper and other Phillies go to the plate in the World Series, they'll be swinging bats made by Victus Sports in King of Prussia.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -- The bats made for Bryce Harper and a number of Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all made by two baseball fanatics from the Philadelphia area.

Jared Smith and Ryan Engroff started Victus Sports in 2012, a passion project for two baseball players trying to stay involved with the game they love.

It started as a hobby and their passion led to a business that now produces bats for 25% of Major League Baseball.

That makes them the most-swung bat in the MLB.

650 Clark Avenue D, King of Prussia, PA 19406