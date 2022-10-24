Phillies fans gear up to celebrate National League Championship

National League Championship gear was flying off the shelves minutes after the last out.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies fans are in high gear as the team heads into the World Series - and they're in National Champions gear, too!

Fans rushed over to Dick's Sporting Goods after the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series to grab whatever they could

"Can't wait! I was at the World Series back when they lost to Toronto, so now being able to experience with my son, 30-some odd years later, can't beat it," Dennis O'Brien of Bridgeport, NJ said.

Colin O'Brien of Bridgeport was wearing the 2008 World Series Champions hat, but it was time for another.

"I got this shirt, and I got the World Series hat to show for it. And I got the '08 World Series hat, so it was a party back in '08," O'Brien said.

"Champs, right here. National League champs. Everybody said they couldn't do it and they did it and they're here and we're going to win the World Series," a Phillies fan said.

Piles of clothes were everywhere with people just trying to find their size.

All were just going after everything available.

"Philly gear, shirts, pants, hats...things like that," Phillies fan Giulian Howard said.

"I bought Phillies championship shirts and caps for my children and my grandchildren," fan Marilyn Goldman said.

Phillies fans will have to wait until Halloween night to wear their new gear at Citizens Bank Park. Because that's when the World Series comes to Philly for Games 3, 4 and 5.

For those trying to land tickets, you have to register online. Registration is now open through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Notifications will be emailed by Saturday if you are selected for tickets.