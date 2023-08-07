Monday night's Phillies-Nationals game rescheduled due to inclement weather

  • Full Story
By6abc Digital Staff
Monday, August 7, 2023
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies game against the Washington Nationals scheduled for Monday night has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up on Tuesday, August 8, at 4:05 p.m. as part of a single-admission doubleheader.

Game 2 is scheduled to start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

All gates will open at 3:05 p.m.

According to the Phillies, tickets from Monday night's game will not be valid for either game on August 8.

Tickets purchased from the Phillies - via phillies.com, MLB Ballpark App or over the phone - will be automatically credited to your Phillies ticket account in the amount of the ticket face value.

The rainout credit can be used to purchase tickets to any remaining 2023 regular season home game, based on availability.

