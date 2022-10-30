'He's ruthless': 5-year-old Phillies fan becomes viral sensation for taunting Astros fan

"...I gave it back to him. I screamed in his face like he did to me," 5-year-old Carson said.

Game 1 of the World Series had some spectacular moments. One of those moments involved a 5-year-old Phillies fan who is now an internet sensation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Game 1 of the World Series had some spectacular moments. One of those moments involved a 5-year-old who is now an internet sensation.

If you watched the game Friday night you saw Carson Wallace, a young Phillies fan, taunting an Astros fan. The clip has since gone viral.

However, Carson says he didn't start it.

"He was basically yelling in my face and doing a lot of rude stuff. I was sad, so I gave it back to him. I screamed in his face like he did to me," Carson said.

Carson's dad Robert also said it was the Astros fan who started it, not Carson.

"He went to Carson and you know, kind of shouted, so yeah, later in the game when J.T. hit the home run, Carson gave it back to him because you know, he don't take nothing from nobody. That's what I love about him," said Robert Wallace.

Robert though, took it personally, but Carson got even.

"There definitely was a reaction because he's 5 years old... I got a little defensive because we get a bad rap in Philly, but we're not like that," said Robert.

Also with them was Carson's older brother. He knew Carson wasn't going to let the guy live it down.

"I thought it was hilarious! I knew he was going to do something back, he's ruthless," said Robert, Carson's older brother.

Robert says he's raising his kids as passionate Philly fans, and we all know Philadelphia sports fans are different.

"They got my mentality, and my mentality is the city's mentality. I feel good passing that on to them. I take pride in that," said Robert.

Action News reached out to the Astros fan, he says it was all fun and games.