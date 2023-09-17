WATCH LIVE

Police investigating after 14-year-old shot in Philadelphia neighborhood

Officers say the teen was shot once in the right thigh.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, September 17, 2023 12:39AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot in the city's Germantown neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened on the 100 block of West Logan Street at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Officers say the teen was shot once in the right thigh. He arrived at Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim is currently listed in stable condition, according to officials.

No weapons were recovered and no apprehensions have been made.

