Police investigating after 14-year-old shot in Philadelphia neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot in the city's Germantown neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened on the 100 block of West Logan Street at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Officers say the teen was shot once in the right thigh. He arrived at Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim is currently listed in stable condition, according to officials.

No weapons were recovered and no apprehensions have been made.

