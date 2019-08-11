Philadelphia police break up 2 large crowds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were busy dispersing large crowds that had gathered in separate locations on Saturday night.The first incident happened around 8 p.m. at Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia, where as many as 200 people had gathered.The crowd had become unruly, throwing objects at officers.Extra police were brought in to help control the crowd and clear the streets.Officers made some arrests, but have not yet revealed how many were taken into custody.There were no injuries reported.Then, around 10 p.m., police responded to the area of Brown and Warnock streets in North Philadelphia to disperse a large crowd.Officers on bicycles and a police helicopter could be seen.There was no word on a reason for the gathering.