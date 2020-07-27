Philadelphia police investigate suspicious fires involving police vehicles across the city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a series of fires involving police vehicles early Monday.Reports of police car fires started coming in around 2:30 a.m., with the first reported incident at 39th and Chestnut streets in University City.The fire department then responded to a police wagon fire at 7th and Chestnut streets in Center City.Additional incidents were reported at 11th and Vine streets and 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue.Police dispatch broadcast instructions for officers to not leave their vehicles unattended.Some police districts within the city returned patrol cars to protected garages.So far there have been no injuries reported.There is no word on any suspects at this time.