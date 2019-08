Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigns, mayors office says

EMBED >More News Videos Philadelphia Commissioner Richard Ross speaks to reporters following the end of a 7-hour long standoff on August 15, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Jr. is resigning amid allegations of sexual harassment, racial discrimination within the police department, the mayor's office has announced."Today, Commissioner Ross tendered his resignation. I am disappointed, because he's been a terrific asset to the Police Department and the City as a whole," said the mayor in a statement."New allegations of sexual harassment as well as gender and racial discrimination among the rank and file have recently been brought to my attention. While those allegations do not accuse Commissioner Ross of harassment, I do ultimately believe his resignation is in the best interest of the Department," Kenney added.Ross started with the Philadelphia Police Department in 1989 and was appointed Police Commissioner in January 2016. He served in a number of roles, working in patrol, special operations, detective bureau, homicide, and internal affairs.Mayor Kenney has named Christine M. Coulter, Deputy Commissioner for the Philadelphia Police Department as Acting-Commissioner while a search is underway for Ross' replacement.The resignation comes less than a week after a shootout involving six officers in the Tioga-Nicetown section of the city.Ross was credited with helping to resolve the tense situation that left nine officers injured, six of which were shot by gunfire.