Who is Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says Deputy Commissioner Christine M. Coulter will lead the department as acting-commissioner in the wake of Richard Ross' resignation.

Deputy Coulter is an experienced police commander with nearly 30 years of law enforcement service.

During her position as deputy she was responsible for professional support services to enable officers in the field to have the training, equipment and support personnel that is needed.

Coulter has served or commanded in patrol, narcotics intelligence, investigations and special patrol.

She holds a Master of Science degree in Public Safety Management from Saint Joseph's University, a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management from Eastern University and an Associate degree in Criminal Justice from the Community College of Philadelphia. She is a graduate of Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

