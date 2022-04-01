Tour of Philadelphia Police Department's new headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The new Philadelphia Police Headquarters is currently at 90% capacity, 1,200 personnel will ultimately report to the former Inquirer building at Broad and Callowhill streets.The historic building, which was built in 1924, used to house both the Inquirer and the Daily News.Andrew Brown of Talson Solutions is the project manager and took local media through an hour-long tour on Thursday."We started in January of 2018 and we completed in December of 2021. The project is approximately 470,000 square feet...we are currently using about 400,000 square feet," said Brown.The renovations cost $250,000,000, and it was completed on time and on budget, according to Brown.As of now, the building is occupied from the basement to the seventh floor. The eighth through eighteenth floors are currently unassigned. The sixth and ninth police districts are now housed inside, and several detective units have moved from other locations to the same floor including Central Detectives, homicide and the newly created Shooting Investigation Group."The space is about 100 yards in length and it gives us an opportunity to be here all times a day 24/7 to communicate back and forth to each other," said Captain John Walker, who heads the new non-fatal shooting unit.This is the first time the medical examiner's office will be housed with police, including labs and autopsy rooms with state-of-the-art technology.But the move has come with some problems and criticism.Over the winter when units began moving in, sources tell Action news prisoners had to be moved to another holding facility when liquids, possibly body fluids flooded below into the detention area.Additionally, the FOP tells Action News they have concerns over parking and safety issues, including the fact there are security guards instead of police in the lobby.Those issues, the FOP says, are currently being discussed in front of the state labor board.Police say in July the last group to move in will be the 911 center.As for the old headquarters, consultants are meeting with residents and will come up with a recommendation.