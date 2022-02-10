Prisoners forced to evacuate due to drainage issue at Philly Police HQ

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Prisoners at Philadelphia Police Department Headquarters had to be moved to another holding facility on Wednesday afternoon due to a "drainage issue," Action News has learned.The disruption started around 3:30 p.m. at the department's new headquarters at Broad and Callowhill streets -- the former Philadelphia Inquirer building.City officials say the issue has affected the medical examiner's office and the detention center.Sources told Action News liquids and possibly bodily fluids flowed to the floors below. One source described it as a flood.There was no immediate word on what is causing the problem."We are assessing the situation and will have more information after that assessment has been completed, we are expecting some time tomorrow," said a city spokesperson.