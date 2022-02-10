philadelphia police

Prisoners forced to evacuate due to drainage issue at Philly Police HQ

Sources told Action News liquids and possibly bodily fluids flowed to the floors below.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Prisoners relocated due to drainage issue at Philly Police HQ

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Prisoners at Philadelphia Police Department Headquarters had to be moved to another holding facility on Wednesday afternoon due to a "drainage issue," Action News has learned.

The disruption started around 3:30 p.m. at the department's new headquarters at Broad and Callowhill streets -- the former Philadelphia Inquirer building.

City officials say the issue has affected the medical examiner's office and the detention center.

Sources told Action News liquids and possibly bodily fluids flowed to the floors below. One source described it as a flood.

There was no immediate word on what is causing the problem.

"We are assessing the situation and will have more information after that assessment has been completed, we are expecting some time tomorrow," said a city spokesperson.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaevacuationhazmatphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA POLICE
Gunfire exchanged between suspects, police in Germantown
Lost West Oak Lane woman pens thank you note to police who helped her
Man abducted, forced to withdraw money while family held hostage
Nominees chosen for new commission to oversee police complaints
TOP STORIES
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
8 million gallons of water flooded Kingsessing, officials say
2 teens facing charges after high school fight
Body found on college campus is that of woman last seen on Jan. 5
Penn swimmer Lia Thomas swims on amid controversy
South Jersey nurse starts foundation in honor of late mother
Video: 4 gunmen wanted for firing 54 shots outside gas station
Show More
What caused mysterious booms in NJ? No one seems to know
Gunfire exchanged between suspects, police in Germantown
1 dead following crash that shut down Route 38 in NJ
Prices skyrocket for new, used cars as demands grow for consumers
Suspect who carjacked vehicle, led police on chase identified
More TOP STORIES News