Philadelphia police investigating pattern of break-ins, one violent, in Spring Garden

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Green and Mt. Vernon Street in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section are some of the most peaceful and quiet in the city.But recently police say a man recently caught on a ring doorbell video has taken some of that peacefulness away.Police say over the past two months the suspect has broken into or at least attempted to burglarize four homes.Just this past weekend alone he broke into three homes on Green Street.Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew says the suspect will pretty much take whatever he can get his hands on."He'll take personal items. Money when he can find it," said Kinebrew.In fact, at one of the homes on Green Street he eventually ripped the surveillance camera right off the home.But what's even more concerning to police and neighbors is the incident that happened in the 1500 block of Mount Vernon Street back on July 12.Minutes before a violent confrontation with residents we see him pacing in a walk way.Police say next he attempted to break into one home but was scared off by the alarm.So he ran into another home and confronted a couple inside.Things got violent. The couple was injured.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.