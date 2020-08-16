Philadelphia police involved in shootout with 300 young people; 3 people confirmed shot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were in the area of North 10th Street and Brown Street when gunfire rang out.6th district officers soon discovered a large crowd around 9th and Parrish Street, estimated to be around 300 people with active gunfire still going on.Police immediately called for an assist, bringing in additional officers as gunmen fired towards police officers.Police have transported as many as three victims to Temple and Jefferson Hospital. So far, no officers have been hurt.