philadelphia police

Sex assault charges against Philadelphia police officer dismissed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sexual assault charges against a Philadelphia police officer have been dismissed.

28-year-old Novice Sloan was arrested in September for allegedly drugging and assaulting a woman he went on a date with.

During a hearing on Thursday morning, a judge dismissed that sexual assault charge along with three related charges.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's office said it is looking at options, including re-filing the charges.

Sloan has a court date next week for a child pornography charge.
