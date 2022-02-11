police officer shot

SWAT officer struck in bulletproof vest in North Philadelphia shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Raw video: SWAT officer struck in bulletproof vest in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police SWAT officer was hit in the bulletproof vest after a shooting on Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Police say SWAT was in the 100 block of West Lehigh Avenue to serve a search warrant around 12:40 p.m.

Officers were entering up the stairwell to the second floor when the suspect opened fire, Action News has learned.

The officer was struck in the chest. However, the bullet did not penetrate the officer's vest.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

The gunman is in custody and the weapon has been recovered, police say.

Another officer fired three times, police say, but it's not yet known if the suspect was hit.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiapolice officer shotphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER SHOT
Widow delivers heart-wrenching eulogy for NYPD detective
2nd NYPD officer dies days after Harlem shooting
Off-duty LA officer killed while house-hunting with girlfriend
Video shows shootout that left Philly police officer wounded
TOP STORIES
Police identify man found beheading girlfriend in Delaware County
FDA delays public meeting for COVID vaccine for children under 5
Man stabs 6 sleeping family members inside Philly home: Police
Jeremy Giambi died by suicide at parents' California home: Officials
Vehicle stolen during carjacking involved in Bustleton crash: Police
Philadelphia teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Super Bowl LVI has many Philadelphia area connections
Show More
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
Officer remains incapacitated after bee sting; family asks for help
The surprising history of Philly's LOVE sculpture
Man shot, killed outside LA Fitness in Delaware
Feds fail to notify Allentown residents about increased cancer risk
More TOP STORIES News