SWAT officer struck in bulletproof vest in North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police SWAT officer was hit in the bulletproof vest after a shooting on Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia.Police say SWAT was in the 100 block of West Lehigh Avenue to serve a search warrant around 12:40 p.m.Officers were entering up the stairwell to the second floor when the suspect opened fire, Action News has learned.The officer was struck in the chest. However, the bullet did not penetrate the officer's vest.The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.The gunman is in custody and the weapon has been recovered, police say.Another officer fired three times, police say, but it's not yet known if the suspect was hit.