Police officer shot in North Philadelphia, gunman still at large

#BREAKING : Phila Police officer being treated at Temple after being shot by a suspect in the 2200 block of North Reese. @6abc pic.twitter.com/NbAX6woJTU — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) August 24, 2021

The stolen @FolcroftPD SUV was recovered in Deptford, NJ. Some of the windows were shot out as the officer used his SUV for cover when the gunmen opened fire in SW Phila. The suspect stole a bulletproof vest & SWAT gear before running into the woods. He’s still on the loose https://t.co/QE6V9dXOv7 pic.twitter.com/grnGKDvpnT — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 24, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A manhunt is underway for the suspect who shot a Philadelphia police officer on Monday night.It happened on the 2300 block of North Reese Street in North Philadelphia.Sources confirm to Action News that the officer suffered a graze wound to the head and is currently at Temple University Hospital. The officer is expected to survive.Police say the wanted suspect fired numerous shots at the officer who was in full uniform.Further details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting have not been revealed.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.