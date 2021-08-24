police officer shot

Police officer shot in North Philadelphia, gunman still at large

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of North Reese Street in North Philadelphia.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A manhunt is underway for the suspect who shot a Philadelphia police officer on Monday night.

It happened on the 2300 block of North Reese Street in North Philadelphia.

Sources confirm to Action News that the officer suffered a graze wound to the head and is currently at Temple University Hospital. The officer is expected to survive.

Police say the wanted suspect fired numerous shots at the officer who was in full uniform.





Further details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting have not been revealed.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapolice officer shotphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER SHOT
1 Chicago officer killed, 1 wounded in traffic stop shooting
Another officer released from hospital after Wilmington shooting
Police: Man who allegedly shot 3 Wilmington officers found dead
Manhunt after cop shot, woman killed ends with arrest
TOP STORIES
Police chase suspect steals officer's vehicle, now on the run in NJ
Video shows more teens wanted in brutal attack of deliveryman
Another attack by SEPTA security raises questions about program
West Chester U. security officer killed while helping driver on I-95
Man gets more than 100 years in prison for toddler's killing
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer vaccine. Local doctors weigh in
Date set for NJ school workers, state employees to get vaccinated
Show More
Nonprofit helps cystic fibrosis patients with medical bills
Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail
Cape May beach to be named after lifeguard killed in boating accident
'Beg them to get vaccinated:' Mom shares daughter's final message
NJ officers rescue driver who plunged into Cooper River
More TOP STORIES News