Police chase ends in crash in SW Philadelphia; shots fired at officers: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after shots were fired at officers following a police chase that ended in a crash in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the 8400 block of Lindbergh Boulevard.

Chopper 6 was overhead after a suspect reportedly fleeing police in a motorcycle crashed during the pursuit.

Sources tell Action News that shots were fired at the police during the incident, but no injuries have been reported.

It's unclear if the suspect was arrested or able to get away.

There was no immediate word on why officers were chasing the motorcyclist.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

