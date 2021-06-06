Society

Philadelphia Police, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center donate bikes to children at Fairmount Park

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia Police, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center donate bikes to children at Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officers with Philadelphia's 16th police district teamed up with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center's Trauma Division for a bicycle donation in Fairmount Park.

Dozens of bicycles were collected and repaired yesterday to donate to children in the area.

Each person also received a helmet donated by the local chapter of the American Trauma Society, and they also received a bike lock.

Officers also helped to provide bike safety training.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiafairmount park (philadelphia)fairmount parkbicycledonationsphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Jefferson Hospital adjusts safety protocols after deadly shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News