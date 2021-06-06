Philadelphia Police, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center donate bikes to children at Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officers with Philadelphia's 16th police district teamed up with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center's Trauma Division for a bicycle donation in Fairmount Park.
Dozens of bicycles were collected and repaired yesterday to donate to children in the area.
Each person also received a helmet donated by the local chapter of the American Trauma Society, and they also received a bike lock.
Officers also helped to provide bike safety training.
