Coronavirus

Longtime Philadelphia police officer dies from COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- During a news conference, city officials said a Philadelphia police officer died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19.

Managing Director Brian Abernathy said officer Jose Navoa was 62 years old and had served in the department for 27 years.

Novoa, who worked in the 9th district, leaves behind a wife, two daughters and two granddaughters.

Novoa's death comes one day after the Philadelphia fire department announced the line-of-duty death of a firefighter who was battling COVID-19.

Firefighter Eric Gore passed away Tuesday at Temple University Hospital.
