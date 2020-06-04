Longtime Philadelphia police officer dies from COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- During a news conference, city officials said a Philadelphia police officer died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19.
Managing Director Brian Abernathy said officer Jose Navoa was 62 years old and had served in the department for 27 years.
Novoa, who worked in the 9th district, leaves behind a wife, two daughters and two granddaughters.
Novoa's death comes one day after the Philadelphia fire department announced the line-of-duty death of a firefighter who was battling COVID-19.
Firefighter Eric Gore passed away Tuesday at Temple University Hospital.
