Philadelphia Fire Department announces firefighter battling COVID-19 passes away

It is with deep sorrow that the Philadelphia Fire Department announces the line-of-duty death of Firefighter Eric Gore, who passed away Tuesday at Temple University Hospital after a valiant struggle with COVID-19. — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) June 3, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department has announced the line-of-duty death of a firefighter who was battling COVID-19.Firefighter Eric Gore passed away Tuesday at Temple University Hospital.The department said Gore most recently served at Engine 37 in Chestnut Hill.His brother, Lamont Gore, is a firefighter with the Philadelphia Fire Department.The department tweeted a photo of Firefighter Eric Gore on Wednesday morning with the caption, "Rest in peace."Officials say there have been 1,290 coronavirus-related deaths in the city. The number of COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia has topped 23,000.