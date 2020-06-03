Health & Fitness

Philadelphia Fire Department announces firefighter battling COVID-19 passes away

Firefighter Gore most recently served at Engine 37 in Chestnut Hill.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department has announced the line-of-duty death of a firefighter who was battling COVID-19.



Firefighter Eric Gore passed away Tuesday at Temple University Hospital.

The department said Gore most recently served at Engine 37 in Chestnut Hill.

His brother, Lamont Gore, is a firefighter with the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The department tweeted a photo of Firefighter Eric Gore on Wednesday morning with the caption, "Rest in peace."



Officials say there have been 1,290 coronavirus-related deaths in the city. The number of COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia has topped 23,000.
