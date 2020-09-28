1-month-old baby missing in Philadelphia; father not being cooperative, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a 1-month-old missing baby.

Family members tell Action News that baby James Garrett, Jr. was last seen on Thursday with his father on the 5500 block of Spruce Street in West Philadelphia. Police say the father is not being cooperative with officers.



The baby's family says Garrett has been primarily caring for the child with help from extended family. Garrett's sister, Dina Brown, who is the baby's aunt, took care of baby James for a few days last week and then returned him to his father.

Relatives say Garrett showed up Sunday morning without the baby, behaving erratically, and would not tell them where the baby is.

"He's not telling nobody where the baby's at. He keeps saying the baby's with somebody named "Pint." We don't know. I just left the Southwest Detectives office now and he's still not telling anybody where the baby's at. I just want to make sure my nephew is safe. That's all," said Brown.

"I never know him to bring harm to a child or anybody really. So I'm really concerned about what's going on because we just don't have any answers. He's not giving us any answers," said Katisha James, the baby's cousin.

James Garrett



Baby James is described as weighing roughly 10 pounds, with black eyes, black hair and a light brown complexion.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.
