Police searching for suspect who sexually assaulted victim in University City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a sexual assault suspect.

Police say the assault occurred around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday on the 3800 block of Chestnut Street in the city's University City section.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound on Chestnut Street.

Police say the suspect is approximately 20-30 years old, six feet tall with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark-hooded polo shirt, blue denim pants (with stitching along the inseam), and peach sneakers.

The suspect was armed with a knife which was recovered at the scene, according to investigators.

Anyone who may know this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Special Victim's Unit at 215-685-3263/64, 215-686-TIPS (8477), or call 911.