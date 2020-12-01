Shot fired at police during standoff in Northeast Philadelphia, 2 critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shot was fired at police at "almost point blank" range during a standoff in Northeast Philadelphia which ended in one officer returning fire and two people in critical condition, police said.The incident began around 8:40 p.m. Monday when 8th district officers were escorting a woman to retrieve some personal property inside a house near Kyle and Oakhill roads.According to investigators, once inside the home, officers were met by a 53-year-old man armed with a shotgun."At the point, the officers exited the property with the female and a barricade was declared," said Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp.SWAT officers were called to the scene.At that time, police became aware that a woman was also inside the home and she was armed.Investigators were able to speak with the woman over the police radio and, according to Gripp, it sounded as if she was going to exit the home."She had already told us that the male had left through the back," Gripp said.However, after a period of time, Gripp said officers realized she was not coming out, so they were able to push open the front door."As soon as they did that, they were met by that female who was holding the shotgun," Gripp said.Gripp said she fired one shot at the officers, "almost point blank and missed."One officer returned fire.Gripp said police believe the woman was shot by the officer.Around the same time, SWAT officers were able to gain entry in the back of the home. That's where, Gripp said, they found the 53-year-old man.The man had a wound to his forehead."We're not entirely sure how he sustained that wound," Gripp said.Both the man and the woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition.No officers were injured in the incident.