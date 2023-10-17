Philadelphia police investigating 2 gunpoint sex assaults that may been connected

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating two sexual assaults that could be connected in Southwest Philadelphia.

The first attack happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 1600 block of South 55th Street.

Police say the suspect approached the woman with a black handgun and demanded money.

She gave the man $20 and that's when police say the suspect ordered her to unlock the car doors. The woman was then ordered to drive to 49th and St. Bernard streets where police say she was sexually assaulted.

After the attack, the suspect drove the victim to an ATM where she was ordered to withdraw money.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area wearing dark gray sweatpants, gray hoody,and a blue mask.

A second attack happened on the 1100 block of S. Paxon Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a woman was walking near the 5100 block of Springfield Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man on the 1100 block of South Paxon Street.

The man demanded money from her while at gunpoint, police said.

She was then forced into an alley and sexually assaulted after giving the suspect $25, according to investigators.

The man fled the area on foot. He was last seen wearing a blue mask, dark pants, and a blue hoody with a red Phillies hat.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.