West Oak Lane double shooting suspects caught on surveillance video

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new surveillance video Wednesday that shows two suspects involved in a double shooting in West Oak Lane.The video shows two gunmen get out of a gray Nissan Maxima on March 11 and open fire on a gold Ford Escape in the 1900 block of E. Washington Lane.Police said a 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were both shot and taken to the hospital.In the video, the suspects are last seen running down a breezeway heading toward Maryland Street.The gray Nissan Maxima fled the scene and has since been recovered, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is asked to call police.