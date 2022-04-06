double shooting

West Oak Lane double shooting suspects caught on surveillance video

In the video, the suspects are last seen running down a breezeway heading toward Maryland Street.
EMBED <>More Videos

West Oak Lane double shooting suspects caught on surveillance video

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new surveillance video Wednesday that shows two suspects involved in a double shooting in West Oak Lane.

The video shows two gunmen get out of a gray Nissan Maxima on March 11 and open fire on a gold Ford Escape in the 1900 block of E. Washington Lane.

Police said a 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were both shot and taken to the hospital.

In the video, the suspects are last seen running down a breezeway heading toward Maryland Street.

The gray Nissan Maxima fled the scene and has since been recovered, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is asked to call police.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west oak lane (philadelphia)double shootingphiladelphia policesurveillance videoguns
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Police: Double shooting leaves 2 men critical in Strawberry Mansion
3 teens sought after double shooting in South Philly
Double shooting leaves 1 dead outside Berks Co. shopping center
2 men hospitalized after being shot inside Kensington home
TOP STORIES
US targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
61 shots fired on Southwest Philly street, surveillance released
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
AccuWeather: Morning Rain, Then Round 2 Tomorrow
Plea deals set in remaining rape cases against former UDel athlete
Gas prices lower, but are drivers even noticing?
Tracking origins of super-powered meth as overdoses rise in Pa.
Show More
Pa. court blocks Governor Wolf's carbon emissions plan
NASA astronaut reacts to Russian leaders threatening to abandon him
Drug ring operating in Philly area busted; 83 pounds of meth seized
Singer, Philadelphia native Bobby Rydell dies at 79
Ed Sheeran copyright: Singer wins lawsuit over hit 'Shape of You'
More TOP STORIES News