How the 2020 Census can help Philadelphia

How can Philadelphia become a better city?Host Matt O'Donnell discusses the importance of filling out the 2020 Census, which could unlock millions in federal funding for communities across the country.Guests Vanessa Caracoza, a member of the Mayor's 'Philly Counts' Initiative, and Tomas Varela, Director of Advocacy for the Urban League of Philadelphia, talk about the importance of filling out the 2020 census, how easy it is to complete, debunking myths about the questionnaire and how much is at stake if underserved communities do not fill out the form.