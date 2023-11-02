Protesters swarm Philadelphia's 30th Street Station calling for ceasefire in Gaza

LIVE: Chopper 6 over 30th Street Station as protesters call for ceasefire in Gaza

The demonstration is one of the several planned for the evening in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large group of protesters are gathering at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station Thursday calling for a ceasefire amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered inside and outside of the station located in University City.

"We are part of a growing powerful movement of Jews, of Americans, of Israelis, calling for a ceasefire. (We are) demanding that the US government, President Biden, and the Congress use its power and its privilege and its money to insist that Israel has a ceasefire with Gaza and save the innocent civilian lives," said Rabbi Ari Lev Fornari with Kol Tzedek Synagogue.

According to SEPTA, the main entrance to 30th Street Station is currently closed. SEPTA passengers may access train service through the side entrance on the northwest side of the station.

Amtrak tells Action News there have been no service disruptions as a result of the protest.

Organizers describe the demonstration as the biggest in the nation since the Israel-Hamas war broke out.

The rally includes two Jewish groups that are demanding a ceasefire, "Jewish Voice for Peace" and "If Not Now," and the "Philly Palestine Coalition."

Police and city officials have been monitoring the situation due to similar protests in other large cities, including the nation's capital.

Thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C. on October 18. The group was connected with the "Jewish Voice for Peace." As many as 300 were arrested inside the U.S. Capitol.

Less than a week ago, hundreds more were arrested inside New York's Grand Central Station.

"Civil disobedience is being civil, but protesting in a lawful way, not harming anybody, not threatening anybody. So it's fine that they say that. But police need to ensure that it doesn't go beyond that, which is obviously very difficult to control when you have a lot of people gathered in one place," said former FBI agent and ABC News contributor Brad Garrett.

Officials in Gaza say the death toll there has now topped 9,000 as Israel continues its military operation following the deadly October 7 terror attack that left 1,400 Israelis dead.

Philadelphia police released this statement to Action News before the demonstrations: "We are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and Gaza and are working collaboratively with our local, state, and federal partners to stay informed. We remain vigilant and prepared for any situation that may arise."

