Philadelphia restaurant reopens following devastating fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bridget Foy's Local Bar and Kitchen, a longtime staple on South Street, reopened Friday following a devastating fire in 2017 that destroyed the restaurant.
The renovation, which included construction and dining shutdowns, involved three years of demolition and construction delays caused by the pandemic.
"We're back at Second and South streets and it's been like what a journey to get here. We're thrilled that you know that even in these crazy times, we are, with a limited capacity we are having guests back into the restaurant," said Foy.
For now, Foy will operate at 25% capacity indoors and maintain outdoor dining.
Philadelphia restaurants will be able to allow 50% capacity for indoor dining starting Friday.
However, they have to meet new ventilation standards as announced by the Philadelphia Department of Health.
The new requirements for proper ventilation are confusing. The requirements could also mean costly upgrades that may go unused.
In fact, several members of the Restaurant Advisory Committee released a statement Tuesday saying, "The regulations punish small, owner-operated restaurants that give Philadelphia its authentic character and support our communities of color and immigrant communities."
According to officials, if restaurants have an HVAC system or stand-alone ventilation unit in use, there are standards required to open to 50% capacity, including but not all:
- HVAC system ventilates the entire indoor dining area
- At least 15 air exchanges per hour are measured indoors
- Exhaust vent has a minimum six-foot clearance from tables, chairs, or other items
Philadelphia Health Commissioner, Dr. Thomas Farley, said businesses must submit documentation certifying that their establishments meet the standards from their HVAC maintenance company or the establishment proprietor.
Foy says everything inside is not only brand new but also meets all of the requirements. She also has filled out all of the lengthy paperwork. Still, she is not yet approved to increase to 50% indoor dining capacity.
"Now we'll wait for the response from the Health Department. They need to come in and perform the inspection to give you the green light on that," said Foy.
