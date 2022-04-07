philadelphia school district

Philadelphia Board of Education finalizes contract with new superintendent

Dr. Tony Watlington's contract will be for five years and he will earn a base salary of $340,000.
Philly Board of Education finalizes contract with new superintendent

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia School District's Board of Education has just finalized a contract with its new superintendent.

Members met Thursday afternoon to confirm the paperwork.

Earlier this month, Doctor Tony Watlington was named the new superintendent.

The Board of Education announced Friday that Tony Watlington has been named the next superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia.



Watlington was most recently the superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools in North Carolina. Before that, he held positions as a history teacher and a principal.

His contract will be for five years and he will earn a base salary of $340,000.

Watlington will take over for Superintendent Dr. William Hite on June 16.

