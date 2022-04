Philadelphia Board of Education finalizes contract with new superintendent

EMBED >More News Videos The Board of Education announced Friday that Tony Watlington has been named the next superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia School District's Board of Education has just finalized a contract with its new superintendent. Members met Thursday afternoon to confirm the paperwork.Earlier this month, Doctor Tony Watlington was named the new superintendent.Watlington was most recently the superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools in North Carolina. Before that, he held positions as a history teacher and a principal.His contract will be for five years and he will earn a base salary of $340,000.Watlington will take over for Superintendent Dr. William Hite on June 16.