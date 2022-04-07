Philadelphia Board of Education finalizes contract with new superintendent

Members met Thursday afternoon to confirm the paperwork.
Earlier this month, Doctor Tony Watlington was named the new superintendent.
SEE ALSO: Tony Watlington named next superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia
Watlington was most recently the superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools in North Carolina. Before that, he held positions as a history teacher and a principal.
His contract will be for five years and he will earn a base salary of $340,000.
Watlington will take over for Superintendent Dr. William Hite on June 16.