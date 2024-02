Philadelphia's SEPTA Market-Frankford Line to get 200 new rail cars thanks to $317M grant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line is getting a multi-million dollar makeover.

The Philadelphia transit agency was awarded $317 million from the federal government.

The money will be used to purchase 200 rail cars.

The hope is that the new cars will help trains be more reliable and on time.