WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Philadelphia leaders urge Gov. Josh Shapiro for financial help for SEPTA

If the agency doesn't come up with the money, the letter said fares could go up and services could be cut for riders.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, January 28, 2024 3:43AM
Philadelphia leaders urge Gov. Josh Shapiro for financial help for SEPTA
Philadelphia leaders urge Gov. Josh Shapiro for financial help for SEPTA
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson have sent a joint letter to Governor Josh Shapiro urging financial help for SEPTA.

The transit authority is working on its budget for the 2025 fiscal year, which includes a $240 million shortfall.

"SEPTA is projecting a $240 million operating deficit, representing 15% of operating expenses," the letter stated in part. "SEPTA is responsible for transporting each day, 750,000 residents of southeastern Pennsylvania. Without SEPTA's interconnected and unified transit system, covering 2,200 miles of service across five counties, this would not be feasible."

If the agency doesn't come up with the money, the letter said fares could go up and services could be cut for riders in Chestnut Hill, Mount Airy, and Germantown.

The Save the Train Coalition is planning a rally along the Chestnut Hill route on Sunday to raise awareness.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW