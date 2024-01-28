If the agency doesn't come up with the money, the letter said fares could go up and services could be cut for riders.

Philadelphia leaders urge Gov. Josh Shapiro for financial help for SEPTA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson have sent a joint letter to Governor Josh Shapiro urging financial help for SEPTA.

The transit authority is working on its budget for the 2025 fiscal year, which includes a $240 million shortfall.

"SEPTA is projecting a $240 million operating deficit, representing 15% of operating expenses," the letter stated in part. "SEPTA is responsible for transporting each day, 750,000 residents of southeastern Pennsylvania. Without SEPTA's interconnected and unified transit system, covering 2,200 miles of service across five counties, this would not be feasible."

If the agency doesn't come up with the money, the letter said fares could go up and services could be cut for riders in Chestnut Hill, Mount Airy, and Germantown.

The Save the Train Coalition is planning a rally along the Chestnut Hill route on Sunday to raise awareness.