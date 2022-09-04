Police: 19-year-old shot dead after argument in restaurant drive-thru lane

A total of 15 people have been shot in 13 separate incidents this Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police believe an argument in the drive-thru lane led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1:43 p.m. at Chick-A-Boom, which is located at the Global Gas Station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Police say a 19-year-old died after being shot eight times.

Officers are still searching for a suspect at this time.

The 19-year-old victim is now one of five people killed this Labor Day weekend. A total of 15 people have been shot in 13 separate incidents in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police say 366 homicides have been recorded in the city this year.

Anyone with information on any shooting is urged to call police at 215-686-TIPS.