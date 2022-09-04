  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police: 19-year-old shot dead after argument in restaurant drive-thru lane

A total of 15 people have been shot in 13 separate incidents this Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.

BySharifa Jackson via WPVI logo
14 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia police believe an argument in the drive-thru lane led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police believe an argument in the drive-thru lane led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1:43 p.m. at Chick-A-Boom, which is located at the Global Gas Station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Police say a 19-year-old died after being shot eight times.

Officers are still searching for a suspect at this time.

The 19-year-old victim is now one of five people killed this Labor Day weekend. A total of 15 people have been shot in 13 separate incidents in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police say 366 homicides have been recorded in the city this year.

Anyone with information on any shooting is urged to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.