7-year-old boy shot while playing video games inside Philadelphia home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a young boy was shot while he was playing video games inside a home Saturday night.

It happened around 9:41 p.m. on the 200 block of Collom Street in the city's Germantown section.

Police say the bullet was fired from somewhere outside of the home.

The boy was struck in the leg. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Investigators say there are four bullet holes in the home.

The boy's mother was the only other person at home at the time. She was not hurt.

Police took a 17-year-old with a loaded gun into custody at the scene, but investigators don't believe he was the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.