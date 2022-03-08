shooting

Video shows suspect wanted in Philadelphia bar shooting

The shooting happened at the El Toro bar on Belmont Avenue back on February 11.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows suspect wanted in Philadelphia bar shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released new video of a shooting inside a bar in West Philadelphia.

It happened at the El Toro bar on Belmont Avenue back on February 11.

The video shows a fight breaking out between two men.

During the fight, a third man intervened by hitting one person in the head with a weapon. That caused the gun to discharge, said police.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

The victim who was hit by the weapon suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the gunman was caught on surveillance video leaving the bar after the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacaught on videoshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
DA expects new developments after 12-year-old fatally shot by police
Philly murder possibly connected to corner store beating: Police
Man sitting in SUV shot in the head in Chester, Pa.
Officials: Delco man charged in connection to fatal shooting at ATM
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty thunderstorms possible
3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home
Officer not expected to recover from bee sting injury: Family
DA expects new developments after 12-year-old fatally shot by police
You can now order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
Neighbor describes horrific scene after 2 kids, mom stabbed in Mayfair
Suspect disguised as Amazon worker accused of breaking into homes
Show More
No Surprise Act designed to prevent surprise medical bills
Veteran lives the American dream as electrician apprentice
Wins for Dems in Pa. as court rejects GOP election plans
Former police chief files federal lawsuit after firing
Florida to recommend against Covid-19 vaccine for healthy children
More TOP STORIES News