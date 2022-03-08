Video shows suspect wanted in Philadelphia bar shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released new video of a shooting inside a bar in West Philadelphia.It happened at the El Toro bar on Belmont Avenue back on February 11.The video shows a fight breaking out between two men.During the fight, a third man intervened by hitting one person in the head with a weapon. That caused the gun to discharge, said police.No one was hit by the gunfire.The victim who was hit by the weapon suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Police say the gunman was caught on surveillance video leaving the bar after the incident.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.