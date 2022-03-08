Video shows suspect wanted in Philadelphia bar shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released new video of a shooting inside a bar in West Philadelphia.
It happened at the El Toro bar on Belmont Avenue back on February 11.
The video shows a fight breaking out between two men.
During the fight, a third man intervened by hitting one person in the head with a weapon. That caused the gun to discharge, said police.
No one was hit by the gunfire.
The victim who was hit by the weapon suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the gunman was caught on surveillance video leaving the bar after the incident.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
