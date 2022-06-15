Off-duty corrections officer shot during attempted robbery in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An off-duty corrections officer was shot during an attempted robbery in Philadelphia Tuesday night.It happened just before 10 p.m. on the 300 block of Earlham Terrace in the city's Germantown section.Police say the male victim was shot in the head. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition.Authorities have not released any further details on the shooting.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is askd to call police at 215-686-TIPS.