Philadelphia shootings leave 4 dead, 2 hurt on Monday night

Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people have died and two others were injured following multiple shootings in Philadelphia on Monday night

Police say a 29-year-old man and another male victim were both shot on the 2600 block of West Seltzer Street around 4:30 p.m.

The 29-year-old is expected to survive but he's behind held as a prisoner due to several outstanding warrants, police said.

The second victim was placed in critical condition at an area hospital.

Around 6 p.m., police say a 35-year-old man was shot and killed on the 6300 block of North Beechwood Street.

About an hour later, police say two people were shot near the intersection of Ella Street and Indiana Avenue. Both victims later died from their injuries.

And just before 8 p.m., police say a man died after he was shot near the intersection of 2nd and Westmoreland streets.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

A total of 17 homicides have been recorded this year in the city.
