PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was hospitalized after gunfire rang out inside a West Philadelphia barbershop, according to police.It happened on Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. at Major League Cuts located on the unit block of South 51st Street.Police say a man in his 20s was rushed to an area hospital as a result of the shooting. There was no immediate word on his condition.Chopper 6 was overhead as police officers closed off an area of the barbershop.No other injuries were reported.It's unclear if any arrests were made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.